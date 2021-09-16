Community Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 120 NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 120 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $814,468,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $40,938,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 15,503.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,905,000 after purchasing an additional 8,372 shares during the period. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 2,439.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 6,678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,572,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NVR traded up $102.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5,038.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,318. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5,096.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4,910.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 5.89. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,823.31 and a 1-year high of $5,332.08.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $82.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $72.43 by $10.02. NVR had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $42.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 348.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Manuel H. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,143.21, for a total transaction of $5,143,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,200,494. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,260.00, for a total value of $1,578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,392 shares of company stock worth $7,205,130 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

