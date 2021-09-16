Community Capital Management Inc. Takes $926,000 Position in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Community Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 58.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,194 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in SYNNEX by 52.2% in the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,961,000 after purchasing an additional 346,510 shares in the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 14.8% in the first quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,616,000 after purchasing an additional 310,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in SYNNEX by 8.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,651,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $419,361,000 after purchasing an additional 271,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in SYNNEX by 170.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 429,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,286,000 after purchasing an additional 270,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $118.86. 408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.70. SYNNEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.49 and a fifty-two week high of $130.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.57 and its 200-day moving average is $119.16.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is presently 5.85%.

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 2,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.70, for a total transaction of $267,253.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.39, for a total value of $164,559.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,324,406.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,572,712. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNX shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their target price on SYNNEX from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barrington Research increased their target price on SYNNEX from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.00.

SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

