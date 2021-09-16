Community Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Community Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 66.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at $5,033,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 46.6% during the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 241.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 720,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,750,000 after acquiring an additional 509,445 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.4% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 321,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,994,000 after acquiring an additional 19,401 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. reduced their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $206.07 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.31.

NASDAQ WLTW traded down $1.88 on Thursday, hitting $234.87. 35,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,312,257. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $220.25 and a 200 day moving average of $234.27. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $179.31 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

