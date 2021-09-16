360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Shares Gap Down to $21.88

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.88, but opened at $21.14. 360 DigiTech shares last traded at $21.07, with a volume of 2,522 shares traded.

QFIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CLSA decreased their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.54.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 51.83%. The business had revenue of $619.76 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 400.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, regents capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

