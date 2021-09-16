Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 6,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 68,048 shares.The stock last traded at $11.55 and had previously closed at $11.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Amryt Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amryt Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $751.36 million, a P/E ratio of -23.60 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMYT. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

