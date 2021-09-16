Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Trading Up 4%

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)’s stock price was up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.12 and last traded at $53.12. Approximately 112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 291,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.06.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.55.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Equities analysts predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 56.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

