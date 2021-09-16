Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Position Boosted by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 126,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Celanese were worth $19,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Celanese by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,623,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,142,065,000 after buying an additional 62,945 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,050,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,933,000 after acquiring an additional 61,467 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Celanese by 478.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,825,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,421,000 after buying an additional 1,509,490 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 97.1% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,181,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $179,126,000 after purchasing an additional 582,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Celanese by 4.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,046,000 after purchasing an additional 42,864 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective (down previously from $188.00) on shares of Celanese in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.71.

CE traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $151.82. The company had a trading volume of 7,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,667. The company has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.23. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $103.30 and a one year high of $171.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 36.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities .The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

