Short Interest in Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Expands By 133.2%

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,600 shares, a growth of 133.2% from the August 15th total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

BPIRY traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,639. Piraeus Financial has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Piraeus Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

