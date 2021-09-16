Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 59,942 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,530,844 shares.The stock last traded at $18.42 and had previously closed at $16.79.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion and a PE ratio of -1,861.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.74.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 281.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,637,000 after buying an additional 2,806,436 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 167.8% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,710,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,627,000 after buying an additional 2,324,850 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 2.5% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,413,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,851,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 45.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,648,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,468,000 after buying an additional 822,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 169.3% in the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,821,000 after buying an additional 1,426,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

