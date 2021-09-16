Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 118,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 4,203,003 shares.The stock last traded at $8.00 and had previously closed at $8.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UUUU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Fuels has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.85 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.35.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 million. Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 2,121.74% and a negative return on equity of 20.17%. On average, research analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Kirkwood bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $52,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 380,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,140.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UUUU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Energy Fuels by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,668,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,399 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Energy Fuels by 299.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,245,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 933,333 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Energy Fuels by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,055,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 862,564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Energy Fuels by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,005,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,282,000 after purchasing an additional 685,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Energy Fuels by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,401,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,042,000 after purchasing an additional 496,949 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

