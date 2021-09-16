Community Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI)

Community Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 51.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,123 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,319 shares during the quarter. Financial Institutions accounts for about 1.8% of Community Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Community Capital Management Inc. owned 0.38% of Financial Institutions worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FISI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 41.5% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 9.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 678.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 26.8% in the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Financial Institutions by 76.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Financial Institutions news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 92,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,296.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought 2,137 shares of company stock valued at $65,648 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ FISI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.17. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Financial Institutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $462.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a 200-day moving average of $30.69.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $47.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.73 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Financial Institutions, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

Financial Institutions Company Profile

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

