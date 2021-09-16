Forefront Analytics LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Forefront Analytics LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.2% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 408.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 43,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 30,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQI traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,649. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.04. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $60.88.

