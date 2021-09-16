Forefront Analytics LLC Purchases 1,397 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Forefront Analytics LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Forefront Analytics LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $9,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75.5% during the second quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 386,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,312,000 after purchasing an additional 166,200 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $215,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 76.8% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $339,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.20. The company had a trading volume of 111,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,038. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $106.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.44. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

