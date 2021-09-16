Humana (NYSE:HUM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.250-$21.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $21.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $479.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Humana in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $485.63.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $399.97. 16,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Humana has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $427.54 and its 200-day moving average is $428.90.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humana will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.