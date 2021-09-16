Employees Retirement System of Texas Sells 7,438 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Employees Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 200,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,438 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.9% of Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $73,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard stock traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $345.63. The stock had a trading volume of 70,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,064. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $365.72 and its 200 day moving average is $368.80. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

In related news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total value of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares in the company, valued at $43,582,676.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.48.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

