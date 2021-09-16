WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to announce $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. WEC Energy Group reported earnings per share of $0.84 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.29 to $4.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

Shares of WEC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $92.32. 2,545 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,211,246. WEC Energy Group has a 1-year low of $80.55 and a 1-year high of $106.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 71.50%.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

