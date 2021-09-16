Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,335 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 84,746 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $60,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 235.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $114.64 on Thursday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $81.75 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.01. The firm has a market cap of $135.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners increased their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.15.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

