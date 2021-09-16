Nyzo (NYZO) Achieves Market Cap of $6.02 Million

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, Nyzo has traded up 38% against the U.S. dollar. Nyzo has a market capitalization of $6.02 million and $71,822.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nyzo coin can now be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001050 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.16 or 0.00073100 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00122383 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.08 or 0.00176892 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,596.68 or 0.07478302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,993.72 or 0.99789731 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $419.00 or 0.00871205 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002786 BTC.

Nyzo Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516 . The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Nyzo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyzo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

