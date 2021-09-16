Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.09.

Several research analysts have weighed in on D shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,436,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,218,000 after purchasing an additional 107,095 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 25,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 13,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $843,000. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:D opened at $75.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

