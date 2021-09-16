Lument Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:LFT)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Lument Finance Trust stock remained flat at $$4.01 on Thursday. 58,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,101. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 57.28, a quick ratio of 57.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $100.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.28. Lument Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $4.48.

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Research analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.

