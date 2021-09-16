Lument Finance Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:LFT)

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.
Shares of Lument Finance Trust stock remained flat at $$4.01 on Thursday. 58,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,101. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 57.28, a quick ratio of 57.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $100.04 million, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.28. Lument Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $4.48.
Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 9.66%. Research analysts forecast that Lument Finance Trust will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
Lument Finance Trust Company Profile
Lument Finance Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment finance company, which engages in investing, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments. It primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage and other CRE-related investments such as preferred equity; commercial mortgage-backed securities; mezzanine, fixed rate, and construction loans and; other CRE debt instruments.
