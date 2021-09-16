BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $177,000 Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Southern by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Southern by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in The Southern by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $66.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $67.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.88 and a 200-day moving average of $63.55. The company has a market capitalization of $69.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.23%.

In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034 over the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SO. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.69.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

