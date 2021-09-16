Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 3.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 119,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,798,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,362,000 after purchasing an additional 415,767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $108.55. 839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,617,604. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.49. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $107.91 and a 52-week high of $110.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.073 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

