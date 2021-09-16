4,200 Shares in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Purchased by AF Advisors Inc.

AF Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000. Westamerica Bancorporation comprises about 0.1% of AF Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WABC. Zacks Investment Research cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Westamerica Bancorporation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

WABC traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,768. Westamerica Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $51.31 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.30 and its 200-day moving average is $60.28.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 39.99%. The firm had revenue of $54.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

