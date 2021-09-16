Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC Sells 7,695 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 428,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,695 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $23,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,064.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 673.1% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,100. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.69 and a fifty-two week high of $56.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.82.

