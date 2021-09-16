Longitude Cayman Ltd. Sells 105,000 Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Longitude Cayman Ltd. cut its stake in Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,000 shares during the period. Longitude Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Virgin Galactic were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Virgin Galactic by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 45,751 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,382,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Virgin Galactic by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $120,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPCE traded up $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $24.51. The company had a trading volume of 205,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,600,490. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $62.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.42 and its 200 day moving average is $29.86.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virgin Galactic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. cut Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Virgin Galactic from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.43.

Virgin Galactic Company Profile

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

