Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Up to $25.66

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.66, but opened at $26.30. Livent shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 9,383 shares traded.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on LTHM. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,764,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,919,000 after acquiring an additional 672,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,572 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,270,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,610,000 after acquiring an additional 514,927 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Livent by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,930,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,390,000 after acquiring an additional 285,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Livent by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,648,000 after acquiring an additional 272,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.
About Livent (NYSE:LTHM)
Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.
