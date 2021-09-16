Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Shares Gap Up to $25.66

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $25.66, but opened at $26.30. Livent shares last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 9,383 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LTHM. Vertical Research raised Livent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on Livent from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Livent from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Livent from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Livent from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $102.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Livent Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,764,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,919,000 after acquiring an additional 672,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 7.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,061,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,572 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Livent by 8.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,270,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,610,000 after acquiring an additional 514,927 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Livent by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,930,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,390,000 after acquiring an additional 285,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Livent by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,648,000 after acquiring an additional 272,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

About Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific.

