First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Down to $12.79

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.79, but opened at $12.25. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 68,672 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 3.08.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 7.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AG. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,772,402 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $439,081,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,511,229 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,942,000 after buying an additional 764,944 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,300,359 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,062,000 after purchasing an additional 162,254 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285,977 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $66,838,000 after purchasing an additional 381,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,035,000. 30.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

