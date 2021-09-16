Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Shares Gap Down to $22.23

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $22.23, but opened at $21.40. Aluminum Co. of China shares last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 3,704 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.45 and a beta of 1.98.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aluminum Co. of China Limited will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in Aluminum Co. of China by 415.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 168,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 136,158 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 180.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 278,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 178,888 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 522,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile (NYSE:ACH)

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

