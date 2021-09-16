Short Interest in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Expands By 800.0%

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Iveda Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,108. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59. Iveda Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.09.
About Iveda Solutions
