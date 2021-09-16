Short Interest in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Expands By 800.0%

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Iveda Solutions stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,108. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.59. Iveda Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $1.09.

Get Iveda Solutions alerts:

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Iveda Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iveda Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.