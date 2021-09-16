ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1,305.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,847,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231,226 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586,794 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 15.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,269,000 after acquiring an additional 662,379 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 23.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,699,000 after acquiring an additional 531,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $55.26. 25,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,724,861. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $57.55.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OKE. Citigroup boosted their target price on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, upped their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

