13,165 Shares in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APTS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,264,000 after purchasing an additional 259,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 979,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 83,904 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 521,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,136,000 after purchasing an additional 17,786 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 511,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 67,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 299,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 32,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTS traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $11.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,235. The firm has a market capitalization of $595.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $12.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.48.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 2.73%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

A number of research firms recently commented on APTS. Jonestrading upped their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Preferred Apartment Communities Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

