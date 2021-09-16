OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Shares Gap Up to $10.55

OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.55, but opened at $10.92. OraSure Technologies shares last traded at $10.73, with a volume of 3,924 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSUR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.35. The firm has a market cap of $783.46 million, a P/E ratio of 150.71 and a beta of -0.28.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. Analysts expect that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSUR. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $353,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 489.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 309,969 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 257,424 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 26,263 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,183 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

About OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR)

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

