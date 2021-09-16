BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) Short Interest Update

BW LPG Limited (OTCMKTS:BWLLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Shares of BWLLY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.88. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807. BW LPG has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.44.

Get BW LPG alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.7706 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 11.01%.

BW LPG Limited, an investment holding company, engages in shipowning and chartering activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs), Large Gas Carriers (LGCs), and Product Services. The company is involved in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas to oil companies, and trading and utility companies; and product trading and delivery activities.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for BW LPG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BW LPG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.