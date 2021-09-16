Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Shares Gap Up to $6.32

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.32, but opened at $6.50. Celularity shares last traded at $6.50, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($2.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.53).

Celularity Company Profile (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

