Inspire Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 19,521 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CNP traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 99,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,248,397. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.54. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

