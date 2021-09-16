Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) Short Interest Up 616.3% in August

Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ:JFIN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, an increase of 616.3% from the August 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Jiayin Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.56. 408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,372. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $5.51. Jiayin Group has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $192.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.16.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.93. Jiayin Group had a negative return on equity of 97.78% and a net margin of 24.88%. On average, analysts predict that Jiayin Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Jiayin Group by 97.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 21,065 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Jiayin Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JFIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Jiayin Group from $9.25 to $10.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jiayin Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

