Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.640-$21.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.84 billion-$16.84 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tokyo Electron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho cut Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of TOELY stock traded up $3.13 on Thursday, hitting $129.13. The company had a trading volume of 41,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,175. The firm has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.33. Tokyo Electron has a twelve month low of $61.40 and a twelve month high of $129.59.

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

