Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Sep 16th, 2021

Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.640-$21.640 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.84 billion-$16.84 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tokyo Electron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Mizuho cut Tokyo Electron from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of TOELY stock traded up $3.13 on Thursday, hitting $129.13. The company had a trading volume of 41,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,175. The firm has a market cap of $81.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.33. Tokyo Electron has a twelve month low of $61.40 and a twelve month high of $129.59.

Tokyo Electron Company Profile

Tokyo Electron Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor production equipment and industrial electronics products for flat panel display manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Production Equipment (SPE), Flat Panel Display (FPD) Production Equipment and Others.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Earnings History and Estimates for Tokyo Electron (OTCMKTS:TOELY)

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Electron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Electron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.