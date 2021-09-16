sUSD (SUSD) Price Hits $1.00

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. sUSD has a market cap of $180.54 million and approximately $66.86 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One sUSD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.42 or 0.00063709 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.45 or 0.00143367 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00013973 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $390.47 or 0.00817844 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00047433 BTC.

sUSD Coin Profile

SUSD is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 180,012,600 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

Buying and Selling sUSD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

