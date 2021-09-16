Public Mint Trading Up 23.8% Over Last 7 Days (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000343 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded 23.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Public Mint has a total market cap of $2.86 million and $326,667.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00055807 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000512 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000069 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 98.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Public Mint

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Mint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

