Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) will post earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.37). Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Matrix Service in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTRX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 48.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Matrix Service by 233.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Matrix Service during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Matrix Service during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Matrix Service during the first quarter worth about $143,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MTRX traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,678. The company has a market capitalization of $266.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.74. Matrix Service has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.90.

Matrix Service Company Profile

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Infrastructure; Oil, Gas and Chemical; Storage Solutions; and Industrial. The Electrical Infrastructure segment includes the construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

