Brokerages Anticipate Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kezar Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Kezar Life Sciences reported earnings of ($0.23) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kezar Life Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.09). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kezar Life Sciences.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01.

KZR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Shares of KZR traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.60. 2,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 250,568. Kezar Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $414.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 145.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 57.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kezar Life Sciences

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

