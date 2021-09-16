AGF Investments Inc. Boosts Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

AGF Investments Inc. boosted its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 27.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 270,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,920 shares during the period. Roku makes up approximately 0.9% of AGF Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $124,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Roku by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Roku by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Roku by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roku in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROKU shares. Stephens raised Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.00.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.02, for a total value of $28,241,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 449,758 shares of company stock valued at $178,608,131 in the last 90 days. 15.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ROKU traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $319.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,289,420. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.43 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $384.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.13. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $157.54 and a 52-week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.35 million. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

