Employees Retirement System of Texas Purchases 13,000 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,600 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $26,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 84.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,877 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,828,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.9% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 128,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 24,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,955,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 22.1% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 22,117 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,206,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total transaction of $1,304,226.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,130,531.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.13.

NYSE:PANW traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $480.14. The stock had a trading volume of 10,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,736. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $495.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.65 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $413.04 and its 200-day moving average is $372.70.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

