Cigna Investments Inc. New Sells 20,469 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,708 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,469 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,197 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,020 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.14.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.38. The stock had a trading volume of 487,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,020,301. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.36. The stock has a market cap of $242.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total value of $27,307.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

