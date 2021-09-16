Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Decreased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,593,435 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 406,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 0.50% of Applied Materials worth $654,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 70.6% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at $40,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna downgraded Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.85.

Applied Materials stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.68. 43,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,601,709. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.36 and a 200 day moving average of $132.18. The company has a market capitalization of $126.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,500 shares of company stock worth $16,042,275. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

