Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.070-$1.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.02 billion-$1.02 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.01 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$4.790 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded down $2.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $276.14. The company had a trading volume of 128,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,277,552. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $346.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.00. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $273.20 and a one year high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a PE ratio of 84.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. KeyCorp reissued a buy rating and issued a $398.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $399.75.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.20, for a total value of $1,971,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $777,925.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,011 shares of company stock valued at $73,668,203. 12.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zoom Video Communications stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 742,240 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications makes up 0.6% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.20% of Zoom Video Communications worth $4,793,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.