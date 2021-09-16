Streamr Trading 4% Higher Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 16th. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a market cap of $102.57 million and $18.78 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Streamr coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000281 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00063503 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002969 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.76 or 0.00142612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00013898 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $387.34 or 0.00815217 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00047092 BTC.

Streamr Profile

DATA is a coin. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

