$0.54 EPS Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to report earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 54.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.33. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 33.49%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

CVCY stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.16. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,564. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.87. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.85 and a 1-year high of $23.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 118.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 159.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 1,915.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

