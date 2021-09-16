Global Endowment Management LP Invests $300,000 in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Global Endowment Management LP bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Global Endowment Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of KraneShares Global Carbon ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KRBN. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,615,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,548,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,058,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,361,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,339,000.

KRBN stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.15. The company had a trading volume of 4,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,835. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.01. KraneShares Global Carbon ETF has a 12 month low of $18.88 and a 12 month high of $41.01.

