RiverTree Advisors LLC Invests $6.03 Million in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN)

RiverTree Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 184,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,027,000. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June comprises 4.1% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BJUN. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 379.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 39,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 31,183 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 1st quarter worth approximately $271,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June alerts:

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June stock traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $33.40. 2,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,314. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.46. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $33.65.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.